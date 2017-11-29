Shraddha Kapoor bagged a big opportunity this year as she will appear opposite Baahubali actor Prabhas in a South movie, Saaho. It is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed into Malayalam and other languages later.

But do you know who the first choice was for Saaho? It was not Shraddha of course, but there were several reports that Anushka Shetty will reunite with Prabhas in this flick. Interestingly, she was also not the first choice.

The initial choice of the female lead in Saaho was Alia Bhatt. The makers of the movie were too keen to rope in Alia opposite Prabhas in the film after they realised Anushka will not come onboard for the film.

According to Bollywood Life, Karan Johar was super thrilled about this collaboration and tried every way to convince Alia to take up the film. But, the Highway actress turned down the offer because the heroine's role is not big and she barely has any scenes in the film in comparison to Prabhas'.

A source told the portal: "Alia is currently busy setting a league of her own by taking up some really good performance -oriented roles. So, at a stage when she's setting such a bright example as far as her film choices are concerned, she doesn't want to break the chain by doing a film where she is more like a supporting cast. Even her family approved of her decision and have no regrets whatsoever."

It looks like a good decision Alia, and Shraddha should thank her as she got the role because of Alia.

Also, Shraddha desperately need a hit movie at this point as a few of her previous movies didn't do well at the box office. So, bagging a movie opposite a superstar might change her career graph.

Saaho is an action-thriller written and directed by Sujeeth, and Pramod and V Vamsi Krishna Reddy are bankrolling it under UV Creations banner.