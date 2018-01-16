Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are set to appear together in a movie titled Gully Boy. Their first look has been leaked and doing the rounds on social media.

Ranveer's look from the Zoya Akhtar directorial will remind you of his Band Baaja Baraat days, while Alia sports a headscarf. director Zoya seems to have decided not to go to exotic locations this time. Normally, her movies (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do) have been shot mostly in foreign locales.

Scroll down to check out the first look of Ranveer and Alia from Gully Boy:

alia bhatt and Ranveer Singh on the sets of Gully Boy pic.twitter.com/ut3uTKGgva — Prabir (@Prabir91) January 16, 2018

Set in Mumbai, the film tells the story of the city's street rappers, inspired by the lives of popular rap artists Naezy and Divine.

Alia will be playing a rapper in the movie along with Ranveer, according to a Mumbai Mirror report. Kalki Koechlin is said to be a part of the film as well.

A few days ago, Ranveer was seen showcasing his impeccable rapping skills in a video shared online. He pulled off the breathless rap with ease and was seen enjoying every bit of it. The actor was previously seen doing a rap with a bunch of rappers on the streets of Mumbai.

Apart from Gully Boy, Ranveer will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. He will feature alongside Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in it. He has also been roped in by Rohit Shetty for Simmba.

Apart from Padmaavat and Simmba, he will also step into the shoes of Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's directorial '83' that narrates the story of India's 1983 World Cup trophy.

On the other hand, Alia is shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. It will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The trio will be doing a movie together for the first time. Several pictures of Ranbir and Alia posing with fans in Israel are doing the rounds on social media.

Alia will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, which also features Vicky Kaushal. The movie revolves around a Kashmiri spy girl, played by Alia, who is married to a Pakistani Army officer, played by Vicky. They provide the Indian Intelligence with invaluable information during the 1971 Indo-Pak war saving the lives of many Indian soldiers.