Filmmaker Karan Johar's most ambitious project is set to have three big actors — Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra was earlier titled Dragon.

The star cast, title and release date of the movie — set to hit the screens on August 15, 2019 — was announced by KJo a few days ago. The flick is also special as it will coincide with the Independence Day celebrations.

The recent buzz is the movie is being made with a whopping budget. We know it's a Karan Johar film and the movie budget will obviously be quite big.

But Brahmastra is Karan's dream project and he plans to invest a huge amount in this superhero flick.

A source told DNA: "Karan plans to go big with Brahmastra. He has asked the team not to worry about the budget. KJo understands that a superhero film needs a mounting of a certain stature.

"The approximate budget of the film is expected to be over Rs 100 crore, which also means that Brahmastra will be KJo's biggest film till date, budget wise. Previously, he had planned to make Shuddhi on a scale like this but it didn't work out."

We hope Karan is sure this film will earn big. As we all know, Bollywood rarely has any good superhero movies, and whenever filmmakers try to make one, it wither tanks or does extremely well.

While people are excited for Karan-Ayan's superhero film, the script and execution needs a lot of hard work and thinking.

Otherwise, gathering an amazing star cast will be of no use.

Big B, Alia and Ranbir are coming together for the first time with an ace director like Ayan and a successful producer like Karan. This team is expected to do wonders in 2019.