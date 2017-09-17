Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's break-up rumours have been doing the rounds for a long time. The recent pictures of Alia partying with alleged ex-boyfriend Ali Dadarkar have raised many eyebrows as it hinted that the split rumours are true.

Post break-up with Sidharth, Alia was recently spotted bonding with her ex beau and they were accompanied with the actress's best friend, Akansha Ranjan.

The pictures of the three and also of Alia and Ali have gone viral on social media. It looks like the break-up between Sid and Alia has actually happened.

For one, the duo has not been seen together at any event, party or any date recently. Secondly, there were rumours when these two were dating that Sid is a possessive boyfriend. So, Alia meeting her ex beau reveals the truth. Isn't it?

Earlier, the reason of Alia and Sid's break-up was said to be Jacqueline Fernandez. It was reported that Sid and Jackie's closeness after work had irked Alia. In fact, there were rumours that Alia had warned Sidharth not to meet Jacqueline outside work.

Jacqueline and Sid appeared in A Gentleman last month and their intense chemistry could be felt by anyone. It was evident during their movie's promotions as well.

While Sidharth had opened up about his relationship with Alia in interviews, the actress has ignored such questions, most of the time.

When Sid was asked about their break-up at a song launch event for A Gentleman, he said: "Alia and I break up? For what? Breaking tables and chairs." However, the duo will reportedly be seen together in Aashiqui 3.

Meanwhile, take a look at Alia Bhatt's photos with ex Ali Dadarkar.

A post shared by Alia The Queen (@aliaabhatt_is_love) on Sep 16, 2017 at 11:02am PDT