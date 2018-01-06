Alia Bhatt made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of the Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The filmmaker has been her mentor since the beginning and thus, he takes the blame of her obsession as well.

For the show, which will air on January 9 on 104.8 Ishq FM, Karan shared his thoughts of how he is responsible for Alia's obsession with her weight, Mumbai Mirror reported.

In the reverse rapid fire on his radio show, a caller asked him if he thought asking a celebrity to lose weight for a role amounted to body-shaming.

To this, Karan admitted that he was guilty of the deed. "I asked Alia to lose weight and now, when I see her hysterical about how she looks, I feel responsible," he said.

The director said Alia was "pleasantly plump", so he told her to be in a better shape and now she's obsessed with her weight.

"She's in the gym every day and even if she puts on an extra kilo, she goes crazy. I think I am to blame for it. Now that I am a parent, I would never do this to Roohi and I would like to apologise to Alia," Karan said.

Well, you are to be blamed for asking a young girl to shed kilos to become a Bollywood actor. But on the other hand, we thank you for introducing Alia to the industry. The diva has not looked back since her debut and she is now one of the leading actresses in Bollywood.

Alia's upcoming projects are Raazi alongside Vicky Kaushal, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh.

The hardworking actress is shooting two movies – Gully Boy and Brahmastra – simultaneously. Alia has also grabbed headlines for her rumoured break-up with Sidharth Malhotra.

According to SpotboyE, Alia had sent a special New Year gift to her friends in the industry. It was a small live plant with the message "COEXIST" that was related to her campaign encouraging people to adopt stray dogs.

Many of her friends from the industry received the beautiful gift except Sidharth, the report said. Stars including Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and even Jacqueline Fernandez got the gift but not Sidharth, the report added.