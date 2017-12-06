Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are the new BFFs in B-Town. The duo has been clicked together several times and their strong bond can be seen in the photos that do the rounds online.

They recently shot for a show, in which B-town buddies come in pairs. Alia and Katrina came together, but their appearance surprised everyone.

The two were twinning and it was not actually a coincidence. There are two people who are the connecting links between them. One is their trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and their stylist Ami Patel.

So, Ami styled both of them for the show and intentionally kept it similar. A source told DNA: "The common link between Alia and Kat are two people. Their trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and their stylist Ami Patel. For the show, Ami chose the outfits for both the girls so she designed it in a similar way."

With this twinning photo, Alia and Katrina have given major friendship goals. Isn't it?

The duo looked gorgeous in monochrome. The Highway actress chose to wear a #CHAMP white, oversized shirt. She paired it by tucking it into high-waisted black pants with a white band running on each leg. More than sexy, Alia looked extremely cute.

BFF ❤️????❤️️#twinning with @aliaabhatt A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:17am PST

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress, on the other hand, chose to keep it peppy and sultry in a white, buttoned-down shirt that she paired with an asymmetrical, black skirt with embellishments on borders and a lacey in-skirt.

Both the actresses chose to keep their makeup minimal and it worked perfectly for the show.

Alia and Katrina's friendship can be seen in these following photos:

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:48am PST

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:25am PST

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:08am PST