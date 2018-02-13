It looks like all is not well between A Gentleman co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra. Last year, the two made headlines with their apparent link-up which reportedly affected the rumored relationship between Sidharth and Alia.

In fact, Jacqueline's growing closeness with Sidharth was also cited as the reason behind the latter's break-up with his rumored ladylove Alia.

Jacqueline even went on record to clear the air about dating Sidharth and her messed-up friendship with Alia, but it looks like there is still something holding back the Race 3 actress and making her think a lot about her choices.

According to a report in Spotboye, Jacqueline refused to shoot a Valentine's Day special ad with Sidharth Malhotra for a mobile phone brand as it might have given rise to speculations about they dating.

Last year, Jacqueline told Filmfare: "If I'm dating someone, I don't need to hide it from anyone. I'm not a 12-year-old who has to hide her relationships. I'm a grown-up girl. If I was dating someone it wouldn't be a big deal for me anymore. I would honestly admit it."

But even her clarification was not enough to keep rumored lovers Sidharth and Alia together, and soon their fans witnessed a bitter break-up.

Sidharth and Alia apparently are not on talking terms and it looks like both actors are trying to get over their emotional phase after their rumored break-up. And there have been many instances that prove the point.

Recently, the ex-couple avoided getting clicked with each other when they attended their godfather Karan Johar's kids Roohi and Yash's first birthday bash at the filmmaker's residence in Mumbai.

We wonder if Jacqueline would ever let go of her past and start working with Sidharth.