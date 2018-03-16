Alia Bhatt, who turned 25 on Thursday, March 15, had a working birthday as she was busy shooting Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in Bulgaria. The team organised a small celebration for the actress.

Several photos and videos from the celebrations have surfaced online where the birthday girl Alia along with Ayan, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and others from the Brahmastra team can be seen happily smiling for pictures. Surprisingly, none of the pictures had Ranbir in them, which led many to speculate if he missed the celebrations.

In a video, a delighted Alia blowing the candles on her birthday cake can also be seen.

According to reports, Ranbir's mother was in Bulgaria and joined in the celebrations. She too shared a couple of photos of the birthday girl on Instagram. The yesteryear actress captioned one of the pictures as, "Birthday girl in her own world ????#brahmastra????@aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor."

For those unaware, Alia and Ranbir's dating rumors have become the talk of the town of late, all thanks to Neha Dhupia's celebrity guests – designer Manish Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha – on her chat show Vogue BFFs, spilled the beans on a possible hook-up between the two Brahmastra actors.

However, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the Raazi actress finally opened up about the link-up reports. "Even I get really confused when I read such things, but I strongly believe that 'silence is golden'. It's not as if I'm never going to have a personal life. I will and I do have one, but I feel it's called 'personal' for a reason. That's why it will always stay close to me. I am fine; people can say whatever, as I don't get bothered by such stories. May be except when you feel something really random has been written. I just hope people don't think that this is all I am doing in life."