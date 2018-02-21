Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt seems to be having a lot of fun on the sets of her upcoming movie, Brahmastra. The reason might be her rumored new found love, Ranbir Kapoor.

However, we thought she ditched him for Mouni Roy, who is the newly added BFF to Alia's list. The two hot actresses' pictures are breaking the internet.

But looks like Alia can't stay away from Ranbir for long. Another picture which is going viral from the Brahmastra sets is of the rumored couple. The photo shows Ranbir with a big smile and Alia is seen winking and pouting for the camera.

Their trainer with Instagram handle @portal.ido shared the picture.

A few days ago, another picture was doing the rounds on social media of the two from Bulgaria, where Brahmastra is being shot.

In the picture shared by fitness trainer Jonathan Fletcher, both Ranbir and the Raazi actress are seen posing with all smiles.

A post shared by Jonathan Fletcher (@jonathanfletcher88) on Feb 15, 2018 at 10:35pm PST

Posting a heart-warming message along with the image, Fletcher wrote: "Training with Ranbir Kapoor and Aliaa Bhatt in preparation for the biggest Bollywood movie ever! I would never Imagine all the hard work these guys are going through, and I am sure this movie will hit the screens like the sun hits the ?. Huge shoutout and thanks goes out to my teacher, mentor, friend, @portal.ido for sending me numerous times to India to teach these amazing people, who have become good friends and will always be in my heart."

"This photo is after a very special movement training session in Sofia, ??. Photo taken by the long arm man -Ranbir Kapoor. . . . #idoportal #idoportalmethod #movementculture #movement #RanbirKapoor #ranbir #aliabhatt #alia #brahmastra #bollywood #movementtraining #nuboyana #sofia #nofilter," he added.

Coming to Alia and Ranbir's rumored affair, it became a big news after Neha Dhupia's celebrity guests - designer Manish Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha - on her chat show Vogue BFFs, spilled the beans of a possible hook-up between the two actors.