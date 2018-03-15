Alia Bhatt who is currently in Bulgaria shooting for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra will turn 25 on March 15. And if reports are to be believed the Udta Punjab actress will celebrate a low-key working birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and the team of Brahmastra in Bulgaria.

While fans must be disappointed with the actress not throwing a grand bash given that it's her 25th birthday, here is a throwback picture from Alia's birthday party held last year.

Interesting, she had celebrated her special day with then alleged boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. In fact, rumor had it that the actor was among the first guests to arrive at the party last year. The bash was also attended by Alia's mentor Karan Johar, her Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan and several other Bollywood biggies.

On her 24th birthday, the Raazi actress had gifted herself a furry little kitten. Posting an image with Edward Bhatt, a name the family has given to the kitten, on Instagram, Alia had written, "The newest member of our family. Happy Birthday to me."

Coming to Alia and Sidharth, though the former couple had never accepted their relationship in public, they were often spotted spending quality time together.

Reports suggested that Sidharth's growing closeness with his A Gentleman co-star Jacqueline Fernandez was the reason behind their break-up last year. Post the break-up, both Alia and Sidharth found solace in their friends' company and are reportedly not on talking terms.

On the work front, the Highway actress will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar's spy-thriller Raazi, which is set to release on May 11, 2018.

Brahmastra, on the other hand, is a fantasy adventure produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It has been said that the budget of the film would exceed Rs 150 crore and is slated for a 2019 release. The film marks Alia and Ranbir's first movie together.

Besides Raazi and Brahmastra, the actress also has Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh.