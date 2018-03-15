Alia Bhatt turns 25 and the Bollywood actress' fans are pouring in wishes on social media. The star kid has proved her acting prowess and never shied away from taking up challenging roles.

But do you know that one of the finest actors of contemporary Bollywood is not an Indian citizen but a British? Yes, you read it right. Alia is a British citizen, as she holds a UK passport.

She acquired her British citizenship as her mother Soni Razdan is of British origin. As India doesn't offer dual citizenship, the Udta Punjab actress remained a British citizen.

As it is her birthday on March 15, search on the actress on Google increased on Thursday.

While internet users searched regarding a lot of topics on Google, one of them was "alia bhatt is british", meaning many are unaware of her British citizenship and are actually googling to know if it was true.

However, Alia's British link is mentioned on her Wikipedia page. Other related queries about Alia in India according to Google Trends are "humpty sharma ki dulhania", "alia bhatt in sangharsh", "Katrina kaif Instagram" and "brahmastra".

Alia acted as the female lead in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Many years before, back in 1999, she appeared as a child actor in Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta starrer Sangharsh. Therefore, the search for that film.

Alia is said to be a close friend of Katrina, and Brahmastra is the title of her upcoming movie alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Google Trends also provided some other information regarding the search pattern on Alia in India.

Most of the search for Alia Bhatt is coming from five states — Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

Meanwhile, Alia is not the only Bollywood star who doesn't have an Indian citizenship. Other such popular B-Town celebs are Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Katrina Kaif and Sunny Leone.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia has a couple of other movies including Gully Boy and Raazi in the lineup. The talented actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy. Being directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will present Ranveer and Alia on the big screen for the first time. The two had appeared in a couple of TV advertisements, and their chemistry got love from the audience.

On the other, Alia will be paired with Vikcy Kaushal in Raazi, which has been directed by Meghna Gulzar.