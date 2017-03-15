On the eighth anniversary of Harper's Bazaar, the women's fashion magazine has brought together two of the highly sought after celebrities, actress Alia Bhatt and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, for their March edition.

Alia, who turns 24 on Wednesday, March 15, looks drop-dead gorgeous in Sabyasachi's creation on the cover of Harper's Bazaar.

Sabyasachi has posted a couple of pictures on Instagram. One of the outfits is a nude ensemble with multi-coloured embroideries, while in another Alia is seen sporting an apparel with floral prints. The minimal makeup, nude lipstick and simple hairdo in all the photos complement the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress perfectly.

In other news, Alia is on cloud nine, not just because she celebrates her birthday on Wednesday, but also because her latest flick Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been minting huge money at the box office. Her brilliant performance and chemistry with co-star Varun Dhawan have also been receiving a positive response from the audience.