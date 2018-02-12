Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Taapsee Pannu are making new rules when it comes to selecting their films. Setting a new bar, the three ladies were featured in 'fastest growing female stars' in an annual research conducted by Ormax, a company acknowledged as pioneers of film research in India, according to Mid-Day.

The report said that the study saw a star's ascent being determined on the basis of three parameters — their films released last year, their upcoming slate of projects and their growth on social media.

With Alia topping the list, she said, "My characters are what I will leave behind in life. My goal is to make memorable movies and create unforgettable characters. I am just a regular girl having fun. I am more active on Instagram and it is filled with pictures of my cat. I give them [ her followers] a glimpse of my life. But I also try to make sure that if I am saying things, it should serve some purpose."

Speaking about the same, Taapsee who bagged the second position said, "2016 and 2017 have been amazing for me. Where 2016 helped me get a place in my audience's heart with Pink, 2017 helped the film industry to sit up and take up a notice with Naam Shabana n Judwaa 2. Now I do feel a sense of responsibility as there are expectations attached and I do enjoy that feeling when my audience expects something out of me. For someone like me who came from no family support in the film industry, no multi-film deals with studios nor any godfather to fall back on, wherever I am today is because of my audience and that's what pushes me to get better n better."

Looking at their 2018 projects, Taapsee is set for her next release Dil Junglee, while Alia Bhatt is shooting for Brahmastra and Gully Boy; and Anushka Sharma's next horror film Pari will release on March 2 and she is shooting for Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan.