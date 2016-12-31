Reports of the Hindi remake of one of Hollywood's hit films, The Fault In Our Stars, have been doing the rounds for two years now. The recent buzz is that Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur have been roped in to play the lead actors in it.

"Alia was always the first choice for the film. In fact, the project had been planned with her in mind. Now, impressed with Aditya's performance in OK Jaanu, the production house has approached him for the male lead. If everything goes as planned, the film should take off around June-July 2017," a source associated with the team told the Mirror.

Earlier, several rumours were rife regarding the star cast of the Hindi remake. Deepika Padukone and Varun Dhawan were also rumoured to be the lead couple of the Homi Adjania directorial. In 2014, Homi confirmed that he was approached to make the remake, which will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

"Yes, I have been asked to make a Hindi adaptation of the best-selling book The Fault In Our Stars. As of now, it's being scripted and only after I lock the draft will we finalise the cast and decide when to shoot it," Bollywood Life had quoted the director as saying.

It will be interesting to see a fresh couple on-screen. The Hollywood film, which featured Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, is based on the eponymous novel by John Green, and was directed by Josh Boone. The story is about a cancer patient whose life changes after joining a support group.

The original version is one of the best movies in Hollywood, and viewers hope that the Hindi version will live up to the expectations. Meanwhile, Alia and Aditya are set to entertain with their films in 2017. After giving amazing performances with Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi this year, Alia will be seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2017. Aditya's OK Jaanu is set to welcome the New Year and hits screens on January 13.