Comedy King Ali has revealed the reason behind power star Pawan Kalyan bursting into fits of laughter at the pre-release function of his next movie Katamarayudu, held in Hyderabad on March 18.

Pawan Kalyan was seen laughing out loudly, while others on the stage silently watched him in surprise at the pre-release function of Katamarayudu. Soon after the event, several speculations were made about why the actor laughed so much and what Ali must have told him.

Several memes and gifs showcasing the incident were also circulated on social media. It had also become the highlight of the event.

Actor Ali finally opened up on the incident in a media interaction on Wednesday. "I didn't know that his laughing so much would create such hysteria among his fans. On that night, Sharath Marrar was praising Pawan Kalyan and his avatar at the event and all of a sudden, I blurted out saying Malli Pelli Chesthada Enti? Pawan Kalyan overheard my joke and he couldn't stop laughing," the comedian said.

Katamarayudu is a remake of Ajith's Tamil film and features Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Ali is playing an important role and his comedy timing will be one of the highlights of the film, which has been directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani and produced by Sharrath Marar under the banner North Star Entertainment.

The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 24.