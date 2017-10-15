Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are the newest couple in the B-Town. Last month, Richa made an extraordinary effort to make a statement when she flew down to Venice to attend the premiere of Ali's Hollywood film - Victoria and Abdul at the Venice International Film Festival amidst their dating rumours. And as the Bollywood's heartthrob turned 31, the couple engaged themselves into a lovely romantic banter over birthday wishes.

Wishing Ali on his 31st birthday, Richa posted an intimate selfie showing her deep affection towards the actor and wrote on her Instagram, "Happy birthday @alifazal9 how do we top this? Bliss. Blessed. Best friend. Giggles. Ice cream. Rising crescendo of laughter. ❤️"

To which Ali quickly replied with a romantic poem, "I often wonder .. and then i wonder , we are at the top of it. So, my love.. lets just take the sunrises in."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were last seen together in their 2003 hit film Fukrey in which they shared the screen for the first time. Earlier, Richa was quoted as saying that their friendship grew over the time. They are said to be dating for over a year. And now the two will once again be seen together in the sequel of Fukrey, Fukrey 2, which is scheduled to release on December 8, this year.

On a related note, Ali Fazal, who is on a roll with the release of his British film Victoria & Abdul alongside Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench, is in talks with a Hollywood director for a biopic after featuring in Fast and Furious 7. This would make him the first Indian actor to get featured in a Hollywood biopic. He is yet to sign the project. Richa, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jia Aur Jia alongside Kalki Koechlin. The movie is slated to release on October 27.