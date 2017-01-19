Algeria were touted as one of the favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations 2017 but their performance in the opening encounter against a low-ranked Zimbabwe on Sunday (January 15) disappointed the fans. Algeria manged to draw the game 2-2 despite taking an early lead and would have to raise their game by far against Tunisia on Thursday (Jan 19) if they hope to qualify for the quarters from Group B.

AFCON 2017 schedule

Tunisia, on the other hand, lost to Senegal 0-2 in their opening game. This means that the upcoming game is a virtual do-or-die for both Algeria and Tunisia, especially for the latter. The Algerians will also look to win big and not leave everything for their last game against a tough Senegal.

Algeria will look to their key player Riyad Mahrez, the Leicester City player who scored both their goals against Zimbabwe, the second being the face-saver. Coach George Leekens is eagerly hoping that his side comes out with flying colours in the key match and remain on course to lift the trophy for the second time. Algeria had won the 1990 edition of the tournament by beating Nigeria in the final.

"It will be a special match and the two teams will each be hoping to win. I have good memories of Tunisia (I was their coach at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea), but in football there are no friends. This is like any other match, but very special for the two teams. I hope that the best team wins and hopefully, it will be Algeria. Tunisia has a good team with great players. I know the qualities and weaknesses of my team," Confederation of African Football's official website quoted Leekens as saying.

An injury-ridden Algeria

Mahrez, however, could find himself under immense if Islam Slimani does not play the game against Tunisia as the Leicester forward is struggling with a groin injury. Another player Hilal Soudani also has a hamstring problem. Algeria will have to do without goalkeeper Rais M'Bolhi(knee injury) as well.

With some key players missing from the Algerian squad, Tunisia will look to capitalise on the factor. Though they looked a decent side even while losing to Senegal, their game in the final third has to improve by leaps and bounds if they hope to collect three points.

Tunisia midfielder Naim Sliti is aware of the importance of the game against Algeria as another loss would virtually eliminate them.

"We put up a good performance against Senegal; unfortunately we lost (0-2). Against Algeria, it is an important match. Algeria is a giant in African football, and if we win, we stand a chance to reach the next round. If not, our campaign may be over. The expectation of our fans back home is very high and we will do our best to meet those expectations. The game is very special for me because I'm married to an Algerian. My child is half Algerian, half Tunisia. In the end, I'm hoping to help Tunisia claim the maximum points," Sliti said.

Besides Sliti, he team will be banking on players like Aymen Abdennour, Larry Azouni, Mohamed Ali Yacoubi, among others, in this game.

Tunisia have been the runners-up in the tournament twice -- in 1965 and 1996.

When to Watch Live

Algeria vs Tunisia is scheduled for a 9.30pm IST ( 4pm GMT, 11 am ET) start.

Live Streaming and TV information:

India: TV: No live coverage.

Africa: TV: SuperSport6 Africa, Live Streaming: SuperSport live video.

UK: TV: EuroSport 1 UK. Live Streaming: EuroSport Player.

Australia, Canada, US: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.