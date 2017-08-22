The Alexis Sanchez "will he leave, won't he leave" transfer saga has rumbled on for months now, with the rumours of an imminent exit failing to dissipate despite Arsene Wenger insisting the Chile international will not be sold by Arsenal.

Bayern Munich, PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City have all be linked with moves, with some reports even suggesting Real Madrid and Barcelona might be interested.

However, the club that have been the keenest to land Sanchez are Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola desperate for a reunion with his former player.

Sanchez has had his head turned by City's interest and sees his future at the Etihad, be that this season or from the start of next, when he can sign for any club he chooses after his contract with Arsenal comes to an end.

If Arsenal were to hold Sanchez down to the final year of his contract, it would mean the club taking a big financial hit, since clubs have been willing to pay a transfer fee of £50 million and more for the Chilean, which is quite high considering the player has less than a year remaining on his contract.

Richard Keys, the former Sky Sports presenter, believes Arsenal will eventually cave-in and sell Sanchez, especially if City were to come in with a "you cannot refuse that" offer.

"My view is the deal with City eventually gets done," Keys wrote in his blog. "If they come back with £70-£75 million for a player in the last year of his contract The Gunners would be mad not to take it."

Keys has an idea to soften the blow of losing Sanchez, with the presenter suggesting a swap deal involving Sergio Aguero.

"And here's a thought – it was fairly obvious at the back end of last season that Guardiola doesn't really fancy Aguero, so why don't Arsenal suggest a swap? That way everybody is happy surely," he added.

That is a deal that would make sense for all parties. Because what Arsenal, coming off a predictable loss to Stoke City on Saturday, do not want is a disgruntled player in their camp.

While Sanchez does not seem like the player who will down his tools, it is obvious that his mind won't always be at the right place, and as a result his performances will take a hit. So, if Wenger can convince Guardiola to send Aguero the other way, then it is a deal that Arsenal must consider.