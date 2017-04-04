The contract conflict involving Alexis Sanchez and Arsenal looks set to intensify in the summer with reports saying that the Chilean wants to move to Chelsea. Reports say that Sanchez wants to remain in the Premier League, more particularly in London, and wants to join a team that has a winning mentality and has put Chelsea at the top of the list of clubs he wants to join.

Sanchez made those comments about wanting to join a team in London with a winning mentality during the international break but Arsene Wenger was quick to dismiss it saying he was not talking about Chelsea. The Frenchman also said that the media has a tendency to take players' comments out of context and said talks of him signing a new contract will resume in the summer.

While Sanchez wants to win trophies and join a team that has the same hunger and desire as he does, Arsenal will not be willing to sell their best player to a Premier League rival. Sanchez will certainly "face a battle with Arsenal" in the summer if he really does decide to leave the club for another Premier League team.

Wenger said he was confident that Sanchez and Arsenal would reach an understanding and that he would sign a new contract eventually. But if he does not agree to a new deal in the summer or during the next season, reports say that Arsenal would be okay with him entering the final 12 months of his contract rather than sell him.

If Arsenal chose to let him run down his contract next season, they would be taking a real gamble with him as they could lose him on a free transfer at the end of next season. This would leave Sanchez with the option to join whichever club he wants.

A lot of transfer activity is expected at Arsenal after yet another disappointing season with a number of top players expected to leave. Arsenal could be set to miss out on qualifying for the Champions League too next season and that could force Arsenal to sell some more of their top players.

The Sanchez saga could turn ugly in the summer if Arsenal do not sell him if he really wants to leave the club. Arsenal have the money to keep hold of their best players but at this point, it's about winning trophies.

Wenger has stated on numerous occasions in the past when their top players have been linked to their rivals that they will not be sold, but they were eventually. The likes of Robin van Persie, Samir Nasri, Emmanuel Adebayor and Cesc Fabregas all left the club and Sanchez could follow them.