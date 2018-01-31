WWE superstars Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss are creating quite a few talking points on social media lately. The two pro wrestlers, with a larger-than-life size difference between them, have teamed up for the first-ever WWE Mixed Match Challenge (MMC) tournament.

Strowman and Alexa defeated the team of Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn on Tuesday to progress further in the competition.

Following the mixed tag team match, there was a cheeky moment as both called each other "cute".

Here's how the conversation went after the match:

"This was a team effort," said the 'Monster among Men' Strowman. "We get along professionally..and if I do say, personally. I mean, she's kind of cute!"

Alexa replied: "Well, Braun, I think you're kinda cute too. I can just say this though, Braun, 'We're going all the way' .... All the way to a victory in the Mixed Match Challenge."

The moment was cheered and booed by the WWE universe present at the stadium at that point while both Alexa and Strowman blushed it out a lot!

The sweet video however received some really naughty reactions from certain WWE fans:

Don't worry man only Alexa gets to see him hard...?? — ? Ꮶ Ꭼ Ꮑ Ꮓ Ꭵ Ꭼ (@KenzieClub) January 31, 2018

Alexa Bliss and Strowman are creating quite some good chemistry at the moment. Take a look at these videos:

@adamscherr99 #WWEMMC A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Jan 30, 2018 at 1:12pm PST

Fact of the matter: Can Alexa Bliss (real name Alexis Kaufman) indeed be in a real-life relationship with strongman Braun Strowman (real name Adam Joseph Scherr)?

Alexa, 26, is already engaged to fellow NXT superstar Buddy Murphy.

Braun, 34, is however still single.

Should Buddy Murphy be worried now?