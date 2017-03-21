Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio has left nothing to the imagination in her latest project for LOVE magazine. The 35-year-old mother of two displayed her sensational figure by going topless in a raunchy clip for the magazine.

The clip starts off with Ambrosio lying seductively in a bathtub wearing a two-piece red bikini. But she takes it off before long, showing off her toned abs. The clip is titled Spring Break and it's directed by Doug English.

Soaking up #springbreak with @thelovemagazine ☀️ channeling #phoebecates from #fasttimesatridgemonthigh by @douginglish #linkinbio A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Mar 20, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

Ambrosio is mother to four-year-old Noah and eight-year-old Anja, and has her hands full with her children and her various modelling assignments. But she doesn't want to quit until she's in her 50s.

Speaking to The Edit, she said: "I started modelling at a very young age, and thought it would all end by the time I was 20; now I'm almost 35 and coming up to my 20th year in the industry.

"Although there might eventually come a time when I want to focus on other areas in my life, if I manage to keep going until I'm 50, like Cindy, then great. You might die tomorrow, after all, so why make decisions about what you will and won't do now?"

She also opened up about her lifestyle, saying she started exercising only after she landed the Victoria's Secret gig. "In my family, no one ever worked out. It wasn't until I did my first Victoria's Secret show that I started exercising... now it's a healthy, normal part of my daily routine."