As the recall woes continue to hit vehicles in the Indian market, the latest news of recall comes from British Motorcycle maker, Triumph. According to a report of CarandBike, some of the bikes in the Triumph's Bonneville ranges have been called back to the workshop for the replacement of a faulty part.

Also read: Tata Tigor starts reaching showrooms, microsite goes live

The report adds that the company has started begun communicating with the owners of the affected models and the repair will be done of free of cost. For now, since there is not much information available on the recall and the affected models, if you are the owner of a Triumph Bonneville, it would be wise to get in touch with the dealers to check if your vehicle is in the list of affected models. We will update the details soon.

Triumph Bonneville range in India includes a host of models including the Street Twin, Bonneville T120, Thruxton R and the Bonneville T100. Triumph will soon be adding the Bonneville Bobber to its India portfolio.

Earlier in February, Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha recalled R3 sports bike in India, owing to defects in its fuel tank bracket and main switch sub assembly. The recall includes R3 models manufactured from 2015 to 2016 -- essentially most of the bikes that the company made in the country. Yamaha R3 was launched in India in August 2015.

Source: CarandBike