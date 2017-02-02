- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
Aleppos Twitter girl urges Trump to think of refugees and children of Syria
Bana Alabed, a seven-year-old girl from Syria, who became the face of the crisis in Aleppo by way of a Twitter account run by her mother, posted a video on 1 February asking US President Donald Trump if he has ever gone hungry.
