While Disney's untitled Han Solo spin-off is almost ready to wrap up its production, the internet is speculating over another Star Wars standalone film. Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy revealed this week that Disney is likely to announce the next Star Wars anthology film this summer.

Although it is not confirmed, sources claimed that the studio is working on a film based on Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi, as Variety reports. And, Academy Award nominated director Stephen Daldry is in talks to helm the movie.

Who is Obi-Wan Kenobi? He is a wise, powerful Jedi master who first trained Anakin Skywalker, who later turned out to be the Darth Vader. Later Kenobi briefly trained his son Luke Skywalker before being cut down by Darth Vader.

Thereafter, the most awaited question comes— who can pull off the iconic character best? Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor, both the actors have played the role on screen. McGregor played the character in Episodes 1-3 and Guinness portrayed the character in Episodes 4-6.

On being asked, McGregor told Entertainment Weekly, "There's no official offer, and I haven't met them about it or anything, But I've always said that I'd be happy to do it if they wanted to do it. It would be a good segue between the last episode of the prequels and the new episodes.

"I think they've got films to make until the 2020s, so I don't think it's going to happen soon if it happens at all."

Ron Howard-directed Han Solo spin-off will release on May 25, 2018. Prior to that, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is slated to be released on December 15, 2017. Also, the Episode IX will follow the release of Han Solo spin-off film.