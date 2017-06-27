Alec Baldwin has confirmed that he will be reprising his role as US President Donald Trump in the popular late-night show Saturday Night Live (SNL).

During the promotional activities of his new movie Blind, the 59-year-old entertainer revealed that he will be amusing the viewers with his act again. "Yea, we're going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it," he told CNN.

However, the fans of SNL may not really get to enjoy a lot of Trump this time mainly because Baldwin revealed that he will keep his act to the minimal due to this busy schedule. According to him, the viewers will just get "a couple celery sticks" rather than a "whole meal".

Also read: Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland strips down for beach photo shoot

The entertainer had earlier stated that he may step down from his role as the US President. "His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed. The maliciousness of this White House has people worried... that's why I'm not going to do it much longer, the impersonation, I don't know how much more people can take it," Independent quoted him as saying.

When the actor portrayed the US President on SNL last time, Trump himself bashed the show and voiced his disapproval on Twitter. "Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad," he wrote.

But the show witnessed highest television ratings and received rave reviews from fans in and around the country. Similar results are expected again when the show returns with a new set of episodes this fall.