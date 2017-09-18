Alec Baldwin won best supporting actor in a comedy series at the 2017 Emmy Awards.He was awarded the accolade for his Saturday Night Live Parody of President Donald Trump.In his acceptance speech he joked At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy.
Alec Baldwin offers Emmy win to President Trump
- September 18, 2017 14:52 IST
