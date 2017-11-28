It is always very difficult to answer which is less harmful — alcohol or marijuana. But a recent survey has finally found the answer. According to IFLScience, marijuana seems to be much less addictive than alcohol.

Also read: You may be sipping toxic chemicals along with your alcohol, here's why!

The report includes a survey which says marijuana is less addictive and less harmful than alcohol, because the latter contributes to 3.3 million deaths per year, with one person dying from alcoholism every 10 seconds.

Another study of 8,000 Americans found that 15 percent could be classified as addicted to alcohol and 9 percent were addicted to marijuana.

The authors of the current report studied the effects of alcohol, heroin, cocaine, tobacco, ecstasy, crystal meth and cannabis, and the result is quite interesting.

Alcohol comes first while marijuana is ranked eighth on the scale of harmfulness. Heroin and crack cocaine make an appearance at number two and three, respectively.

In fact, the researchers discovered that those smoking weed mixed with tobacco are more likely to get addicted to marijuana as 32 percent users have apparently shown signs of addiction.

Several journals and scientific reports noted that alcohol is 114 times deadlier than marijuana. It has also been known for a long time that too much alcohol consumption can lead to a whole host of different types of cancer — from mouth to liver, and even the pancreatic variety.