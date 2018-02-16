Samsung's upcoming flagships Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have hogged all the limelight at the moment as they are set to be unveiled a day before the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018) kicks off on February 26 in Barcelona, Spain. But we will see three affordable smartphones from Alcatel, namely Alcatel 5, Alcatel 3V and Alcatel 1X before Samsung's flagships.

Alcatel USA has announced that it will unveil not one but three smartphones -- Alcatel 5, Alcatel 3V and Alcatel 1X – on February 24, two days before the MWC 2018 starts and a day before we see the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

Get ready for the new global lineup of Alcatel smartphones - coming Feb. 24. #AlcatelMobile #MWC2018 pic.twitter.com/bhPytYQMG1 — Alcatel USA (@alcatelmobileus) February 15, 2018

Alcatel has also shared the images of its upcoming smartphones but didn't reveal the specifications.

However, reports have claimed that the Alcatel 5 will sport a 5.7-inch HD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ration and 720x1,440p resolution, powered by MT6750 chipset clocking at 1.5GHz, runs Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, and comes packed with a 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. It is also expected to have a 12MP rear camera, a dual selfie camera, and a 3,000mAh battery.

The Alcatel 3V is expected to feature a 6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2160 pixels (402 ppi density) and 18:9 aspect ratio, a Mediatek MT6737 processor, an Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, a 2GB RAM, a 16GB storage, a dual 16MP + 2MP main camera, an 8MP front-snapper, and a 3,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Alcatel 1X is expected to sport a 5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720 x 1280 pixels, powered by a quad-core processor, run an Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, come packed with a 2GB RAM and a 16GB storage, and mount an 8MP main camera and a 5Mp selfie camera.