Defending La Liga champions FC Barcelona are second in the points table at the moment, behind their arch-rivals Real Madrid. On top of that, Luis Enrique's army have played two games more than their Zinedine Zidane's side.

Things are not going too good for Enrique!

The winning consistency is all that should matter now for the Catalan giants. On Saturday, Barcelona take on Alaves in their 22nd La Liga match this season. Yes, this is the same team which inflicted a shock 2-1 defeat to Barca earlier this season at the Camp Nou in September.

Alaves, earlier this week, along with Barcelona, reached the final of the Copa del Rey 2016-17. That match is in May, but a dress rehearsal comes much ahead!

The star attacking trio of Messi, Suarez and Neymar are available to play a part in the match, but the same cannot be said of defenders Javier Mascherano, Gerard Pique and attacking midfielder Arda Turan.

For Alaves, Edgar Mendez, the star of their Copa del Rey semi final tie, is also doubtful for this match.

Match schedule

Date: February 11

Time: 3:15 pm GMT (8:45 pm IST)

Venue: Estadio Mendizorroza

Where to watch live

India: TV - Sony Six/HD. Live stream - SonyLiv.

UK: No telecast.

USA: TV - beIN Sports, fubo TV. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect.

Spain: TV - beIN La Liga. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect Espana.

Live score: Twitter.

Radio commentary: Radio Barca.