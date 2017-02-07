- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
Alastair Cook thinks Joe Root would do a very good job as England captain
Former England cricket captain Alastair Cook has said batsman Joe Root would do a very good job at leading the national side. Cook stepped down on 6 February, after taking charge of the team a record 59 times. Root is favourite to succeed Cook, but the Essex opener also suggested that all-rounder Ben Stokes, wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and batsman Jos Butler could be up for the role.
Most popular