Alastair Cook thinks Joe Root would do a very good job as England captain

  • February 7, 2017 22:15 IST
    By Hayters
Former England cricket captain Alastair Cook has said batsman Joe Root would do a very good job at leading the national side. Cook stepped down on 6 February, after taking charge of the team a record 59 times. Root is favourite to succeed Cook, but the Essex opener also suggested that all-rounder Ben Stokes, wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and batsman Jos Butler could be up for the role.
