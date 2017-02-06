- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
Alastair Cook steps down as England Test cricket captain
Alastair Cook has stepped down as England cricket captain. The opening batsman led the national team a record 59 times, winning two Ashes series and becoming Englands record run scorer in Test matches during his tenure.
Most popular