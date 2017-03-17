For the first time in the history of Malayalam cinema, a Mollywood movie is having its world premiere in the UAE, even before its release in Kerala.

Watch Alamara trailer

Director Midhun Manuel Thomas' family entertainer Alamara, starring Sunny Wayne and Aditi Ravi, released in the UAE on March 16. The comedy entertainer will hit the screens all over India on March 17.

The movie trailer opened to positive response from the audience, and it narrates how an alamara (cupboard) creates trouble in the life of a newly married couple. The film also stars Renji Panicker, Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Manikandan Achari, Seema G Nair, Bijukuttan, Indrans, Sudhi Koppa, Manju Satheesh, Sadiq, Sonu Anna Jacob, Action Hero Biju-fame Baby and Mary in pivotal roles.

"Wishing my Sunnychan and the boys all the very best for the release of #Alamara !! Midhun Saiju Aju Sudhi Renji ettan Manikandan chetan everyone have a rocking Friday !! ☺☺[sic]," Dulquer Salmaan posted on his Facebook page.

Check out live audience updates of Alamara here:

Hisham‏

#Alamara 1st Half - Conflict of groom-bride families. Sunny Wayne , apt for the role. Light hearted , fun moments. Average till now. Through a symbolic cupboard (Alamara) explains the double standards n ego of most families , and how it effects the newly wed. Light hearted fun , mostly engaging with fun moments. Good break for Sunny Wayne, did his part well. Over all , Watchable -***/5 Once again , subtitled by @vivekranjit . Now an essential name in every Malayalam movie.

Sree Prasad Nair‏

#AlamaraInterval Strictly average entertainment so far. Simple story and few fun moments here and there. And good one-liners. That's it! Tailor made for Sunny Wayne, Aditi Ravi decent, but surprisingly Manikandan Achari irritates!

Jishnu Sreekandan