Disney finally announced the name of Princess Jasmine after auditioning over 2,000 people. Naomi Scott, the Pink Ranger from new Power Rangers movie, is the new Jasmine for Guy Ritchie's live-action remake of Aladdin.

Here is all you need to know about the not-so-known actress who will soon go on a magic carpet ride:

Where is Disney's new princess from?

The 24-year-old actress is born in London. However, her mother Usha Scott (née Joshi) is from Uganda with a Gujarati mix. Her father Christopher Scott is British.

Parents' background

Her parents are not from the film background. In fact, both of them are pastors at the Bridge Church, Woodford in Redbridge, United Kingdom.

Love life

Naomi is happily married to soccer player Jordan Spence. The couple dated for four years before they got married in 2014. Jordan Spence plays for Ipswich Town Football Club.

Is this her first project with Disney?

Actually no, back in 2011, Naomi starred in a Disney Channel Original Movie-Lemonade Mouth. The film tells the story of five high school students and their struggle. Naomi's character was called Mohini "Mo" Banjaree.

Other projects

Naomi's other projects include a sci-fi TV series Terra Nova. Naomi played the role of a socially awkward teenager Maddy Shannon in the Steven Spielberg-produced show.

Mena Massoud will play Aladdin while Will Smith has been confirmed as the wish-granting Genie. However, the release date for the Aladdin reboot movie has not been announced yet.