Bengaluru FC will start off their AFC Champions League campaign with a preliminary round 2 clash against Al-Wehdat in Jordan. The reigning I-League champions face a tough test when they take on the current champions of Jordan in Amman.

Bengaluru FC will be under a bit of pressure leading up to this match as they lost their previous two matches in the I-League against East Bengal and Churchill Brothers.

Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca knows his side will have to come up with something special to progress into the play-off round of the AFC Champions League.

"The AFC Champions League is the highest level of competition in the continent, so I don't think I need to spell out how tough a test this will be. We are coming up against a team that is far more experienced than us but we have to be ready for every sort of challenge if we want to consistently compete in Asia" Hindustan Times quoted Roca as saying.

FC Bengaluru arrived in Amman on Monday morning, but they could not train after they misplaced their luggage. As for the starting line-up, Roca has been rotating his squad regularly so far, but Sena Ralte, Sandesh Jhingan and Rino Anto will miss the match due to injury and defender John Johnson's appearance is also doubtful.

Al-Wehdat might not be a world famous club, but the toppers of Jordan Premier League can be a handful. The club has won the Jordan Premier League 15 times, thrice in the last three years. They won the Jordan FA Cup 10 times, the Jordan FA Shield 8 times and the Jordan Super Cup 12 times.

It's fair to say Al-Wehdat are serious contenders in this match and Bengaluru FC will have to go for the jugular to beat the Jordan club.

Abdallah Deeb and Hassan Abdelfattah will be the playmakers for Al-Wehdat in this match. The 34-year-old Abdelfattah, with his creative play and finishing abilities (four goals from four matches so far), could spell trouble for the visiting team.

The winner of this match will face Al Wahda of UAE in the final play-offs, and if they manage to win the match, they will be pitted against the likes of Al-Rayyan SC (Qatar), Al-Hilal FC (Saudi Arabia) and Persepolis F.C. (Persia).

Where to watch

The match between Al-Wehdat and Bengaluru FC is set to start at 9:30pm IST

TV and Live streaming information

TV: No coverage

Live Streaming: No Coverage

Live Score: Twitter