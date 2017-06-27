Al-Qaeda operatives in India and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) have set their target on the security installations in India and Hindu 'separatist' leaders. They have sent out an elaborate document with the title saying- 'Code of conduct for Mujahideen in the subcontinent' detailing its objectives, targets, and do's and don'ts for members.

The outfit has mentioned in the document that all military personnel will be targeted irrespective of where they are posted. Be it war zones or barracks in their bases, not even the ones on vacation will be exempted, the outfit said via that document.

The exact text (quoted by TOI report) says:

"Officers are a greater priority than soldiers. The greater is the seniority, greater is our priority to kill him. Those officers of the military who have the blood of our Kashmiri brothers on their hands are our targets," the outfit said.

A report further highlights that one Mawlana Asim Umar, who is being called the chief of AQIS, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh. The document also brings in the fact that the Mujahideen will not attack common Hindus, Muslims or Buddhists neither will there be any strikes on places of worship. In fact, it is being said that, ISIS has been targeting mosques on priority.

Times of India, in its report, cited Indian intelligence sources saying that they were keeping a close tab on the on the development as it comes soon after former Hizbul commander Zakir Musa floated a new outfit and openly acknowledged support from Al-Qaeda.

The worrying part - the report quotes AQIS that its members are fighting "shoulder-to-shoulder with the mujahideen" of the Taliban and has invited "the Muslims of the subcontinent to pledge their allegiance to the Islamic Emirate and to support it."