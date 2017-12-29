As Twinkle Khanna celebrates her 43rd birthday today, Akshay Kumar has a perfect wish for her. He tweeted: "Forever making every ride full of adventure and amusement, my favourite companion...for life! Happy birthday, Tina" [sic.]

Forever making every ride full of adventure and amusement, my favourite companion...for life! Happy birthday, Tina ? pic.twitter.com/RJyJKNZvXs — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 29, 2017

The family has been in South Africa for some days now and are expected to spend New Year there as well. Twinkle, who shares her birthday with father, actor Rajesh Khanna, tweeted a beautiful throwback picture.

Happy Birthday Dad pic.twitter.com/I4ZEscR2vv — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 29, 2017

Twinkle posted an adventurous picture yesterday: "I want to be like a child again-to climb trees and perch on branches, only because the tree exists and so do I," she captioned her recent Instagram post.

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Dec 27, 2017 at 8:59pm PST

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:44am PST

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Padman. Directed by R. Balki, the movie is produced by Mrs FunnyBones Movies (Twinkle Khanna) and also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. It is slated to hit screens on January 26 clashing with Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary.