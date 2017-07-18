In a shocking state of affair, Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha full movie has reportedly been leaked. It has been reported that someone has the full movie in a pen drive, almost a month before its release.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is one of the most awaited films of this year, and is slated to be released on August 11. However, the latest buzz suggests that the full movie has already been leaked, and has been downloaded in a pen drive.

One man claimed to be having Toilet: Ek Prem Katha full movie in his pen drive, which was found in a gym, according to SpotboyE. The report added that the man himself has been telling everyone that he has the film's soft copy.

However, it is not confirmed if the man's claims are true or he is just doing it for gaining some attention. Nevertheless, if the rumours turn out to be true, the makers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha are in real danger as it may soon be made available online for viewers to download for free.

Earlier, some other movies too were leaked online much before the official release date. Films like Great Grand Masti and Manjhi: The Mountain Man were made available online before release, causing huge losses for the producers.

Piracy has been a major issue in Bollywood, as almost all the films get leaked online a day after, and sometimes even before the release. Now, this rumour of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha full movie being leaked will certainly give the makers some sleepless nights.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is set on the backdrop of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Featuring Bhumi Pednekar along with Akshay, the film is based on the issue of open defecation in rural parts of India.