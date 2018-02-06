Russians, who are big fans of Bollywood movies, will be in for a treat this February as Akshay Kumar's PadMan is all set to release in the country. What's more interesting is that PadMan will hit the screens in India on the same day.

Akshay took to Instagram to share the news and the first poster of PadMan. "Happy to share, our film #PadMan becomes the first Bollywood film to be released in Russia on the same day and date. So Russia, see you at the movies on 9th February, 2018! @padmanthefilm @sonamkapoor @radhikaofficial @twinklerkhanna @sonypicturesin @kriarj @indianfilmsrussia #RBalki #9Feb2018," he shared.

This is for the first time a Bollywood movie will release on the same day of its India's release. Several Bollywood movies have been released in the country earlier that include — Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dhoom 3 and MOM, but they hit the screens months after their India release.

PadMan starring Radhika Apte, Akshay and Sonam Kapoor is based on the real-life story of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham. The Padma Shri awardee created a low-cost sanitary napkin for the women of rural India. He even created awareness about menstrual hygiene, but his journey hasn't been easy as he faced a backlash from his family and also his wife left him due to his endeavor to make low-cost sanitary napkins for rural women.

Akshay plays the role of Arunachalam Muruganantham, while Apte plays his wife, Sonam is a social worker. The movie is produced by Twinkle Khanna's Mrs Funnybones Movies, SPE Films India, KriArj Entertainment, Cape of Good Films and Hope Productions.

It has to be noted that Russia has a huge fan base for Bollywood flicks, thanks to Raj Kapoor's Awaara movie, which was released in 1956. Last year, Sridevi's MOM was released and it garnered positive reviews from critics in Russia. However, it remains to be seen whether Akshay's PadMan will create the same magic or not.