Akshay Kumar is all set to appear as former Hockey player Balbir Singh in the biopic, titled Gold. The movie has courted controversy even before the shooting has begun.

Balbir Singh's daughter, Sushbir Kaur, claimed that the makers never consulted their family on the movie.

"The media has reported that Gold is based on my father's life since he was the star of the Olympics show. But, we aren't sure about the subject and how much of it will delve into my father's struggle. The 1948 Olympics revolves around many key players," Balbir's daughter told Mid-Day.

"The tiranga was hoisted on foreign shores and my father was an important part of it. He was instrumental in getting the gold and we are his immediate family. Ideally, we should be consulted on this. As of now, there is no clarity on the film," she added.

However, Sushbir is happy with the fact that Akshay will portray the character of her father as she feels he matches Balbir's physique. "Akshay is fantastic and as fit as my father was when we were growing up," she said.

Balbir Singh, also known as Balbir Singh senior, was part of the Indian Hockey team that had won three consecutive Olympic Golds in 1948, 1952 and 1956. His record of scoring five out of six goals in 1951 is still intact. Also, he was the first sportsman, who won the Padma Shri in 1957.

Gold is Reema Kagti's second directorial venture after Talaash. "Mine would be a fictional take on what actually happened. The game of Hockey would feature prominently in the plot, but there will also be a strong human drama playing at the forefront. And it wouldn't be just the Olympics victory in 1948 we will be looking at. Gold will look at 12 crucial years in India's history," the director had told DNA earlier.