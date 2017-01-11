Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is set to feature in wife Twinkle Khanna's debut production film, Padman. The latest update about the movie is that Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte will be sharing the screen with the Khiladi actor.

Also read: Akshay Kumar not on Filmfare 2017 nomination list

Announcing their involvement in Padman on her Instagram, Sonam said:"Thrilled to be a part of this prestigious project. #rbalki @akshaykumar @missfunnybones @radhikaofficial #padman." While Akshay and the Neerja actress have earlier worked together in the 2011 flick Thank You, Radhika will feature in a film with the hunk for the first time.

Earlier, there were rumours that Akshay won't be the lead actor in Mrs Funnybones Movies's maiden film. It had been reported that director R Balki wanted a Tamil actor to play the role as the man on whom the story is based hails from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. Later, the director himself denied the rumours and confirmed that the Airlift actor will be the lead actor in the film.

The movie is said to be based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, nicknamed 'India's Menstruation Man'. He is a social worker who found an innovative way to make cheap and affordable sanitary napkins for the women in his village. He also earned a spot in TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2014 and was awarded Padma Shri in 2016.

Meanwhile, the actors roped in for this film are busy with other Bollywood projects as well. Akshay will also be seen in three more films this year – Jolly LLB 2, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and 2.0. Sonam is busy with sister Rhea Kapoor's film, Veera Di Wedding, which will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan. Take a look at Sonam's post, in which she confirmed her involvement in Padman.