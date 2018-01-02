After Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's royal photoshoot for Hello Magazine, 2018 just got hotter with Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar on the January cover.

Check out the classy and edgy photoshoot featuring the couple. Also watch the behind the scenes video.

Why is the cover special? The issue talks about New Beginnings: Twinkle and Akshay on their latest project and their passion to create change. Akshay Kumar is all set with his biggest release this year - Padman, hitting the theatre on 26th January. Directed by R Balki and first-time-produced by Twinkle Khanna, Padman is a movie based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who brought a revolution by introducing a low-cost sanitary napkin machine for rural women, who do not have access to menstrual hygiene products.

The movie also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

The couple is currently holidaying in Cape Town, South Africa with family. Twinkle recently celebrated her 43rd birthday and Akshay's sweet tweet won our hearts: "Forever making every ride full of adventure and amusement, my favourite companion...for life! Happy birthday, Tina" [sic.]

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Akshay opened up about his family trip. He said: "We have done nothing but eat and chase all the kids around the mountains. People think I'm lucky because I'm famous, but there's nothing more fulfilling than being an average dad doing average things but still bringing the biggest smiles to the ones I love."

Forever making every ride full of adventure and amusement, my favourite companion...for life! Happy birthday, Tina ? pic.twitter.com/RJyJKNZvXs — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 29, 2017

As Akshay Kumar returns to India, he will start promoting Padman as the movie clashes with Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee.