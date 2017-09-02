Akshay Kumar, who will soon return to television as judge of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, has left his fans surprised with the latest promo of the reality show.

In the promo, released on Instagram by the actor, Akshay is seen sporting a baby bump and delivering six babies, all of whom come into the world laughing.

Talking about the taking the judges' seat in the fifth edition of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, the actor told Mumbai Mirror: "I immediately gave the nod to the show because of my love for the genre and had no qualms in being called the first 'pregnant man'. The show is returning with a fifth season after nine years and I am all set to 'deliver' the next generation of comedy superstars."

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge is scheduled to be launched by September end and will feature popular comedians Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal as mentors.

Duniya soch rahi hai yeh ajooba kaise hua? #ApnaHeroPetSe hai! @starplus A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

Fans of the Khiladi actor will surely be excited to see him on the judges' panel. Besides delivering power-packed stunts, Akshay is also known for his comic timing in films. While this will be Akshay's first time as a judge, he had earlier hosted two seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi (2008 and 2009) and the dance reality show, Dare 2 Dance (2014).

Akshay is currently basking in the success of his latest film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which aimed at spreading awareness on open defecation in rural India. His next releases are 2.0, Padman, Gold and Mogul.