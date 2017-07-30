Akshay Kumar has been talking about the issue of open defecation in India in the light of his upcoming movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha- which deals with the same subject. The actor took a sly dig at Ranbir Kapoor on the same line.

Akshay has responded to Ranbir's recent comment where the latter said he loved urinating in roads. When asked to respond to Ranbir's comment, Akshay made a witty reply.

"What can I say if he says he loves urinating in public? I will send him a DVD of my film," The Asian Age quoted Akshay as saying. Adding more to the topic, the actor said, "I still remember someone who had thrown a bottle on the road, and I got down from my car and put the bottle back into the person's car".

Akshay also revealed how no A-lister actor wanted to accept the role for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

"The film was without a lead actor for the past four and a half years and no actor or producer wanted to touch it with a barge pole. The film was called Sandaas- Ek Prem Katha then. I loved the story, so I went to producer Neeraj Pandey with folded hands and asked him to produce the film, and he agreed," he said.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the movie is slated to be released on August 11. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar.