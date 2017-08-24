Akshay Kumar is currently at the top of his game. The superstar has been delivering back-to-back box office hits, which no other actor has been able to make it, not even Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan.

Toilet-Ek Prem Katha day 7 box office collection: Akshay's film crosses Rs 130 crore mark

All Akshay films in the past two years -- Rustom, Airlift, Housefull 3, Jolly LLB 2 and recently released Toilet-Ek Prem Katha -- have turned out to be blockbusters with each movie crossing Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

But post the success of Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, the actor is willing to take a break from doing socially relevant films.

In fact, Akshay's Padman, which will hit theatres in April next year, is also based on the life of Padma Shri awardee Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented a low-cost sanitary napkin- making machine. Even his next releases, 2.0, Gold and Mogul are not in comedy zone.

The Khiladi actor wants to venture into comedy genre once again as he believes in maintaining a balance in the characters he plays.

"I want to do another mad comedy soon. It's time again. See, I love to balance everything and I don't just want to do socially relevant films. That's not how I want to function but now, I genuinely want to do a nice comedy soon," the actor told DNA.

The news will surely raise excitement among fans of the Khiladi actor, who are eagerly waiting to see him in comedy roles.