Akshay Kumar has revealed the first poster of the movie, Naam Shabana, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead. The poster shows all the major cast in the film with Taapsee in front.

The first poster of Naam Shabana looks interesting and Akshay shared it on twitter with an equally interesting caption. "Shabana reminds me of a quote, "The only time a woman is helpless is when her nail polish is drying!" Sharing the #NaamShabanaPoster, more soon," he tweeted.

The poster shows Taapsee doing some action stunts and it suggests that fans of the actress will get to see her throwing some hard kicks and punches in the film. The subtle Baby reference by Akshay is rather intriguing as Naam Shabana is supposed to be a sequel to their film.

This is India's first spin-off based on Taapsee's character in the sequel. The widely acclaimed Baby, was a film based on daredevil undercover agents who prevented terrorist attacks from taking place in India.

While Baby was an action-packed film, Naam Shabana is ready to take the audience by storm with its action sequences going one notch higher with Taapsee putting in tremendous effort in undergoing intense training for her thrilling action stunts. Check the poster here:

Shabana reminds me of a quote,"The only time a woman is helpless is when her nail polish is drying!"Sharing the #NaamShabanaPoster,more soon pic.twitter.com/KUsyv5Oi7t — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 5 February 2017

The movie talks about how she became an undercover agent and also unleashes her raw action side with a new secret mission.

Taapsee's performance was highly appreciated in her previous film 'Pink,' and the look and feel of the 'Naam Shabana' poster adds newness to its content, and it is strikingly refreshing to see a female lead garner positive attention. The trailer of the movie is all set to come out on February 10 and the film is slated to release on March 31.