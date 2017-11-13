A sequel of No Entry is in the pipeline, and if latest reports are to be believed, Akshay Kumar is likely to replace Salman Khan in the movie.

According to SpotboyE, the makers of No Entry sequel are toying the idea of approaching Akshay after Salman rejected the offer.

Producer Boney Kapoor had earlier said that he would meet Salman with the script of the film, and if the superstar was not interested, he would look for other options.

"I am going to meet Salman very soon and discuss the sequel. If he can't do it then we will explore possibilities. We have a script ready so we will explore other actors," Boney had told PTI.

However, there has not been any announcement regarding No Entry sequel but Salman has already started shooting for Race 3. Thus, it is being believed that Salman has said "no" to the project, and according to the entertainment portal, Akshay is the new choice.

Meanwhile, Salman is all set to hit the box office with his upcoming big release Tiger Zinda Hai. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it is sequel of Ek Tha Tiger, which was a big hit. Fans are extremely excited to see Salman and Katrina Kaif back on the screen together.

Also, the film is touted to have never-seen-before kind of action sequences. The trailer of the movie was released recently, and it had upped the excitement level even more.

On the other side, Akshay has a number of upcoming movies. After the release of 2.0 that also features Rajinikanth, Akshay will be seen in Padman, Crack, Gold and Kesari.