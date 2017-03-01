Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte are set to appear in Padman, which will also star Sonam Kapoor. The recent buzz is that Akshay and Radhika have also been roped in for a second film together.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan not to replace Akshay Kumar in Kaththi remake

A source told The Asian Age: "The second film is still in the scripting stage and will be announced soon by the producers." Both the actors' fans are already excited and eagerly waiting for this fresh pair in Padman and now, they are being treated with another movie.

Helmed by R Balki, Padman is based on the life of the entrepreneur Padma Shri Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented the machine that manufactures sanitary napkins on low cost. The movie will be produced by Twinkle Khanna.

Akshay will play the lead role and Radhika will be seen playing his wife in Padman. "Akshay's is the main part, but I play his wife and that's a crucial role. In certain films it's not about the length of the role but what your part adds to it. There's a lot of meat in this character and I'm excited," Pinkvilla quoted Radhika as saying.

"Shooting begins in early March and prep starts this week. The characters speak shudh Hindi so I'll be focusing on my dialect. I've had some readings with Akshay and Sonam and though the film is based on real people, I'm trying to stick to the script and how Balki sir perceives my character," she added.