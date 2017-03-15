It is known that Akshay Kumar has a long list of movies in the pipeline and on Wednesday, March 15, the actor surprised his fans with yet another film. Titled Mogul, the movie will be a biopic on the life of music "mogul" Gulshan Kumar.

Akshay posted the first look of Mogul on his Twitter handle. According to reports, Mogul will go on floors towards the end of 2017 and will hit the theatres in 2018.

Music composer-film producer Gulshan Kumar has produced several devotional songs and was the man behind the creation of T-Series, which is now a big name in the music industry.

To be directed by Subhash Kapoor, Akshay will be playing Gulshan in the film Mogul. Talking about the movie, Akshay told the Times of India: "I had the good fortune of knowing Gulshanji well and had a close association with him right from my first film 'Saugandh'. We both shared many things in common and come from a similar background. I am very excited to play him on screen."

My association with Him began with my very first film. He was The Emperor Of Music! Now know His story... #Mogul, The Gulshan Kumar story! pic.twitter.com/lD8V6s4HeX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 15, 2017

Meanwhile, after entertaining the viewers with Jolly LLB 2, Akshay has started shooting for Padman, which is Twinkle Khanna's maiden production venture. The actor recently posted a picture of the two from the shooting location on Twitter. Based on the life of Padma Shri awardee Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary napkin- making machine, Padman will see Akshay play Arunachalam.

Besides Mogul and Padman, here are the other upcoming films of Akshay:

Naam Shabana: The action spy thriller starring Taapsee Pannu is a spin-off from 2015 hit film Baby. Akshay, who played the lead role in Baby, will be seen in a cameo role in Naam Shabana.

2.0: 2.0 is an upcoming multi-lingual Indian science fiction film starring Rajinikanth. 2.0 is the sequel to 2010 Tamil film Enthiran and will see Akshay play the negative role.

Toilet-Ek Prem Katha: Starring Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar, the satirical comedy-drama is about PM Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the unhygienic conditions in the rural areas of India.

Crack: Akshay is teaming up with Neeraj Pandey for Crack. Recently, rumour had it that the film has been shelved. However, Akshay dismissed the reports, claiming that he is very much working on it.

Gold: Reema Kagti's Gold will narrate the story about India's first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at the 14th Olympiad in London. The Airlift actor will play the central character in the film.