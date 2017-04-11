Akshay Kumar has reportedly been paid more than Rajinikanth for movie 2.0 (Enthiran 2). It has been reported that the Khiladi actor has beaten Rajni as far as their remuneration is concerned.

2.0 (Enthiran 2) first look out: Akshay Kumar as an evil man vs powerful Rajinikanth

Akshay will be seen playing the antagonist in 2.0. Although Rajinikanth will play two different lead roles in the movie, Akshay reportedly has claimed more fees than the superstar.

Akshay has charged Rs 2 crore per day for the shoot of the much awaited movie, and the total figure exceeds the amount that Rajinikanth has been paid, according to Filmfare.

The report also added that this is the first time ever that any other co-actor of Rajinikanth has been paid more than the Thalaiva for a movie. 2.0 is being made with a whooping budget of Rs 350-400 crore, the report added.

The sequel of the movie Enthiran, 2.0 is a science fiction that will present Rajinikanth playing the roles of a scientist as well as a robot. On the other side, Akshay will play the character of an ornithologist who turns into a wicked looking crow due to an experiment gone wrong.

Directed by S Shankar, 2.0 will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Amy Jackson will be seen playing the female lead in the film. Slated to be released on October 18, 2.0 will have a box office clash with Aamir Khan-starrer Secret Superstar.