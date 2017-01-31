Akshay Kumar is a verstaile actor who does more films than any other A list actors in Bollywood. Now, the actor is considering a 2-hero movie.

Akshay Kumar will share screen space with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in Padman

Akshay said that he has been offered a 2-hero film and he is willing to do it if the script is nice. "If there is an offer for me, I'd love to do it. Actually, I have been offered one and I am considering it. I don't care if it's a two or three hero film. If it's good, I will have less work to do," Catch News quoted Akshay as saying.

However, the big question is who will be the other hero of the movie? After appearing in Jolly LLB 2, Akshay will soon start his next movie to be produced by Salman Khan and Karan Johar.

With series of back to back blockbusters, Akshay is currently one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. And if he says yes to the said project, the Rustom actor will most likely share screen space with an A list actor.

While Akshay is already working on a project with Salman, will he be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan or Aamir Khan in the said movie? That is something only time can answer.

Apart from Jolly LLB 2, Akshay has a host of movies coming up including Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Crack, 2.0, Padman, Gold among others.